Home science The Atlas V rocket launches the NROL-101 spy satellite into orbit

The Atlas V rocket launches the NROL-101 spy satellite into orbit

Nov 14, 2020 0 Comments
The Atlas V rocket launches the NROL-101 spy satellite into orbit

Cape Canaveral, fl. – Successfully sent by United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V Rocket Today (Nov. 13) in space, followed by a series of delays due to hardware issues and bad weather at the launch site.

At 5:32 pm EST (2232 GMT) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in Florida, the space launch complex exploded from 41 to 206 feet (63 m), along with a classified load for the National Reassessment Office, which manages the U.S. government’s spy satellites.

You May Also Like

You can see every planet in our solar system this week

You can see every planet in our solar system this week

SpaceX's Starship SN8 prototype fires engines for 3rd time, crashing

SpaceX’s Starship SN8 prototype fires engines for 3rd time, crashing

Mission Managers Weather – Astronauts rehearse for launch day while watching space travel now

Clothing-rehearsal countdown sets the stage for SpaceX Crew Dragon launch

Clothing-rehearsal countdown sets the stage for SpaceX Crew Dragon launch

NASA's diligent rover is approaching Mars to find evidence of life

NASA’s diligent rover is approaching Mars to find evidence of life

NASA is advancing to bring Mars rocks back to Earth

NASA is advancing to bring Mars rocks back to Earth

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *