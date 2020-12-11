The auction winner returned the items to Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench

The auctioneer, who has won more than 1 million worth of memorabilia from the latest auction of Johnny Bench’s personal collection, returns the items to the Hall of Fame Catcher, with whom he has been friends since 1967.

Alan Horwitz, a businessman who is a fan of Philadelphia 76 Airs, sits at home games wearing his sixth man jersey, successfully bidding for the bench’s 1975 and 1976 World Series rings last month. He also won the 1970 and 1972 National League MVP Awards, the 1968 NL Rookie of the Year Award, the 1969 All-Star Game Bad and the Bench’s 10 Gold Glove Awards.

Harwitz said the bench met during the Christmas holidays before taking charge for the Cincinnati Reds, starting in the 1967 season.

“After that, for the next 16 seasons, I met Johnny at every spring rehearsal in Tampa, along with his fans, watching him play in the All-Star Games, the World Series, and of course saw his Hall of Fame induction,” Harwitz said in a statement. “When I learned about the auction of Johnny’s memorabilia, I was compelled to participate with the goal of returning some items to the Bench family and Johnny’s fans.”

Bench and his family have donated items purchased by Horwitz to various locations, including the Baseball Hall of Fame in New York’s Cooperstown, the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and the Bench Museum in Pinker, his hometown. Oklahoma.

“I am truly amazed by Allen’s generous gesture and I am so grateful and proud that these trophies and memorabilia will be on display for millions of fans to enjoy,” Bench said. “Allen’s only request is to meet my boys, which will happen as soon as we can start the safe journey again.”

Bench, who turns 73 this week, told the Associated Press that he plans to use his auction proceeds in October for his younger sons’ college education.

The auction took place on November 14 in Louisville, Kentucky. According to the Hunt auction, which conducted the sale, the total sales were less than 2 million.