The Ball – எதிர்க The future of Diego Dolot will be discussed in a timely manner »(AC Milan)

Diego Talot, who made his debut for Milan in the Serie A film (he has already scored in European matches against the Sparta of Brock), presented the young Portuguese international to an outstanding media project. For the ride to the big goal signed in victory rossoneri, This Sunday, against Hellas Verona, and an immediate visit to Old Trafford on Thursday – for the first leg of the 16th round of the Europa League – the Italian press introduced the headline The Future of Full Backs in Italy. The topic of discussion., Not least because Manchester United is valid until the end of the loan season and does not offer the option to buy the pass.

Milan officials have already considered wanting to conclude a deal with Manchester United aimed at securing the rights of the defender, but the deal has not yet been put on paper.

Questioned by the website Calciomercado, the agent of Diego Dolot, who did not want to open the game, later mentioned the decision to continue the Portuguese international in Serie A or return to the Premier League: «This is the right time to discuss. To take advantage of every opportunity, he must train and play as best he can, and the rest will be found later. Now he doesn’t care about that. His concentration is all on the playground. We’ll talk about that later and see what happens. »

When he returned to England to face Manchester United, a club with which he had been linked until 2023, Carlos Gonwalves explained Dolot’s mentality: “Thursday, it will be a very special game for Diego. He is now a native of Milan, borrowing from Manchester United, but he wants a better result for his current club Milan. If the game is against another club, the thinking will be the same. I talked to him yesterday. He was very happy with the game and the goal he achieved. Playing well is always good. When he came to Milan, he knew that Diego Talot was entering a great club full of history and heritage. That’s why he chose Milan. When playing on a team like this, competing is natural scudetto. He has a good relationship with Ibrahimovic and the rest of the team. He is very happy. »