The Ball – மி Jamie Verdy best transfer in football history England (England)

At the age of 34, Jamie Verdy, a Leicester boss who has been battling for the top spot in the Premier League since leading the Foxes to the title in 2016. Former Liverpool midfielder and current commentator Ski Sports points to English history as the best signature in football history.

“That title is one of the reasons I consider Jamie Verdy the best transfer in football history. I’m always opposed to making the best of all, but if you ‘re going to spend all the rent on the press, who’s going to surpass Verdy. We could talk about Arsenal, Yaya Tour and David Silva (Manchester City) or Van Dijk (Liverpool), but they were all international. It starts by writing in the Telegraph, We reached. “

Remember that Jamie Verdy came to Leicester from Fleetwood Town in 2011 (he was on the fifth floor). In total, he has 114 goals and 39 assists in 230 Premier League games.