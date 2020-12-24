The Ball – விளையாட்டு Sports Knows How to Cope and Resist Avalanches

In a Christmas message to sports members and supporters, Frederico Verandas praised the club’s ability to deal with the effects of the Covit-19 epidemic, while leaving words of hope and optimism for 2021.

Message from Frederico Verandas:

Dear Partners,

In this different year of 2020, I would like to congratulate and thank all the sports linguists for the courage, commitment and resilience shown, and for allowing us to move forward on this difficult path.

Sporting Club de Portugal knew how to deal with and resist an avalanche caused by the biggest epidemic without ever compromising on its strategic vision and path to the future. A big thank you to all of the partners, collaborators, athletes and partners.

I would also like to emphasize that we have truly completed this difficult year for our DNA in preserving and pursuing a game with a healthy climate and focus, highlighting Webinar’s recent possession of the future of VAR, as well as the Portuguese Federation’s presentation of four national champions between 1921 and 1940. Football is an independent concept that affirms titles.

The path we will follow in 2021 will be the same: to determine the future by focusing on the desired balance between following a defined course without distracting or compromising, while at the same time managing the present with the utmost caution and severity to face the immediate difficulties that the epidemic environment demands of us. . Always be loyal to our policies and values ​​and maintain our commitment to social responsibility.

The final line of this epidemic is still with us, and we will focus on what we can control. Knowing that each brings us closer in a finite course, we will overcome the obstacles that arise gradually.

In 2021 we will focus on training, continue the process of digital transformation and complete important steps in improving the experience of the entire game CB ecosystem. We face the present head towards the future, and we will move forward together because # OndeVaiUmVãoTodos.

Happy Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2021 to the entire Sportingsta family!

Happy Holidays and Long-Term Sports Club de Portugal!