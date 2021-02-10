The Ball – 3D Ball: Favorite in the League? FC Porto, always! »

In exchange for about 12 million euros, F.C. Julen Lopetegui, the coach who persuaded the Andalusian club to sign from Porto, says life in Seville is going well for him – the contract is valid until 2024.

Oliver Torres is not an undeniable starter, but he has several minutes of competition in either La Liga, the Copa del Rey or the Champions League. However, the 26-year-old Spanish midfielder has joined FC Porto, a club he has represented for four seasons, borrowing from Atletico de Madrid since 2014/15. After returning to the neighboring capital in 2015/16, the Dragons hired him in 2016/17 for 20 million euros.

Oliver Torres was upset by the draw in Prague, but believes the Dragons are still favorites to win the Portuguese league. During the conversation, Spaniard also talked about fellow countrymen Tony Martinez, the influential Sergio Oliveira and… Ottavio, who have been assigned a place in Seville’s dressing room!

Continue reading on A Pola 3D

Today, in A BOLA 3D, there is only one site for subscribers (for just 99 4.99 per month, in addition to daily, exclusive content, there is also access to the digital version of today’s version of A BOLA!) UEFA’s plans to live and change the shape of the Champions League