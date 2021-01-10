The Ball – 76-Year-Old Heroic Tolerance Not Rewarded (NBA)

With only seven players available, Philadelphia defeated 76 Aires Denver 103-115 at home, with the difference between the two teams expected to be more than 12 points in this match.

76 players were forced to go to the game with only eight people registered on the game sheet – a minimum set by NBA rules. Of these, Mike Scott only signed on to ‘create a number’ because, being injured, it was not an option. Joel Empide (back) and Ben Simmons (knee) missed the match due to injury, but coach Doc Rivers’ headache did not end there.

Due to Seth Curry’s positive test in Govt-19, Tobias Harris, Madis Thibul, Sheikh Milton and Vincent Bourier were left out and the Philadelphia coach had to direct four players (Tyres Maxi, Isaiah Joe, Dakota Mathieu, Paul Reid,) And go to the game with Tony Bradley.

The 76ers lost 51-58 until the break, but the fatigue captured players in the third period as Denver took an 83-66 lead at the time.

20 points Tyrus Maxi was the tournament’s top scorer with 39 points. At Knuckles, Gary Harris and Nicola Jogic stand alone with 21 and 15 points, respectively.