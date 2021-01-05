The Ball – Alban downgraded to DTM (Formula 1)

Alexander Alban, 24, finished 7th at the 2020 Formula 1 World Championships in Drivers ‘Championship, with 105 points, a’ performance ‘that deceived the Red Bulls’ direction and decided to replace him with Mexican Sergio Perez to give him only a second place on the team next season.

Without a place in Formula 1, Alban finds a solution to continue his career… Thailand will compete in the German Touring Car Championship (DTM) over the weekend, when he has no commitment to the Austrian team, he will continue to serve as a driver and tests, often on a team simulator.

In 2021, at DTM, for the first time, GT3 type engines instead of prototypes were developed to be ‘scaled’. So far, the championship has attracted five teams: Group Fame (Mercedes-AMG), 2 Cheese Motorsport and Jensen Team Rocket RJN (McLaren), Team Rosberg and Team Opt (Audi).

Alex Alban’s squad has not been revealed, but Thailand’s inclusion has been confirmed, similar to Red Bull’s ‘Protec’ Liam Lawson, who finished 5th in the 2020 Formula 3 Championship. DTM was not a foreign territory for the Austrians who sponsored the official Audi team, for example, in the years of the Swedish Matthias Extram (two) titles.