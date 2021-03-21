The Ball – Ben (Benfica) It’s hard to describe how we feel when we win a trophy in Benfica

The 45-year-old former right-winger, who owns a football academy in Canada, played for Armando S, SC Prague and Benfica. He continues to follow the championship, explaining the success of Sporting, analyzing Minho and Red, Diego Conwals and Ricardo Esco and traveling to the past with famous heroes

– He has been in Canada for eight years. Do you still enthusiastically follow Portuguese football despite the long distance?

– I have a box here and watch all the games. I follow everything with enthusiasm and try to update as much as I can. I follow the Portuguese league and others.

– Are you wondering about the benefits of sport?

– Yes, no one can say that this is not a surprise. Despite Robben’s excellent work [Amorim] In Prague, it is amazing to have this advantage and dominance for the game in the championship. But it was a worthy surprise. The simplest and most effective processes that I think well about Robben’s works. And he had the magic finger to select the players who could best perform their roles. Then, it is very important to communicate inside and out. But what is the simplicity of the sport of sporting. Everyone knows how the game is played and what the dynamics of the team are. But you can cancel this dynamic once or twice, not a third time. They are very well designed and the players believe in this process.

– How do you evaluate the performance of Benfica and SC Prague in the championship?

– Benfica started well and entered a bad phase, probably due to Govt-19. They may be for other reasons, but we are not there to evaluate. It is very stable, now, the team is more in touch, Jesus’ work is beginning to be seen and the players seem to understand the process. SC Prague has grown a lot. This has nothing to do with the SC Prague I played. Teams just play better. Carvalhole complained about the number of games, but for this, the players had time to rest. We’ll see how you respond to the draw with Famalico. It will be an interesting game between a consistent team, Benfica and another super confident SC Prague.

– Was there a starting point for both teams?

– [Risos]. I hope there is a place for it [risos]. Time is different. I hope I would have been at Benfica with the current stability and organization. I come from a time of change. I played in the old stadium, in the new one, enjoyed the transition phase, we trained in Zamor and other places. It was at that time that the strong Benfica began to build. It began to gain stability [José Antonio] Camacho. The team consisted of Simio, Nuno Gomes, Luiso, Diego, and Miguel.

– There will be tone.

– No! Eight years later we won the Portuguese trophy against FC Porto de Mourinho, who won the Champions League with a fantastic team. Our team was very good, yes, but we had no consistency. Sometimes I just don’t understand how there are players who don’t perform at their best with certain conditions.

