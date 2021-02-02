The Ball – Benfica’s focus: UEFA acknowledges games on the neutral field in its matches (UEFA).

The UEFA announced on Tuesday that it was extending the deadline for the Champions League and Europa League knockout matches due to bans caused by the Kovit-19 epidemic.

In the same document, the organization establishes a deadline for clubs to contact if no exceptions are granted to allow meetings in their country, with a deadline of February 8 for the first round of elimination from the two European tournaments.

“If the restrictions imposed by the national / local authorities of the home club apply to the visiting club, the home club should propose an alternative location, which may be in a neutral country (within the UEFA boundary), which allows both clubs to hold the meeting without any restrictions.

This could be the state of relations between Benfica and Arsenal in the 32-nation Europa League round, as trade between the two countries has been suspended and both require 14 days of isolation.

This will no longer happen in the clash between SC Prague and Roma, in the 32 Europa League round, and in the 16th round of the Champions League between FC Porto and Juventus.

In connection with the extension of the deadline, the 16th round meetings of the Champions League will be held until April 2, the first quarter on February 16, 17, 23 and 24, and the second quarter on March 10, 16 and 17.

For Europa League 32 round, UEFA limits March 5 to qualifying round.