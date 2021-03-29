The Ball – Buffon Aries weighs change (Juventus)

At age 43, Gianluigi Buffon will no longer think about the end of his career. A few months from the end of his contract with Juventus – whose contract expires on June 30 – the experienced Italian goalkeeper will be able to embark on a new adventure next season, on transfer soil or across borders.

Also, the scene, which was outlined by this Monday’s ‘Cassette Dello Sport’ and ‘Tutosport’ newspapers, enhances both of Buffon’s current releases. Shadow De Szczesny is already thinking about embracing a new experience in his long life. The priority is to share the goal with a younger defender to whom he can pass on the knowledge he has accumulated over the years.

Following the Italian Cup final, a match between Juventus and Atlanta is scheduled for May 19, a game that marks Buffon’s departure. Old lady.

This season, the senior goalkeeper has played in a total of 10 games: 5 in Serie A, 4 in the Italian Cup and 1 in the Champions League. He conceded five goals.

Gianluigi Buffon joined Juventus from Burma in 2001/2002. He set out in 2018 to complete his first adventure abroad in the service of Paris Saint-Germain. He returned to Turin in the summer of 2019.