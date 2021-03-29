Home sport The Ball – Buffon Aries weighs change (Juventus)

The Ball – Buffon Aries weighs change (Juventus)

Mar 29, 2021 0 Comments
The Ball - Buffon Aries weighs change (Juventus)

At age 43, Gianluigi Buffon will no longer think about the end of his career. A few months from the end of his contract with Juventus – whose contract expires on June 30 – the experienced Italian goalkeeper will be able to embark on a new adventure next season, on transfer soil or across borders.

Also, the scene, which was outlined by this Monday’s ‘Cassette Dello Sport’ and ‘Tutosport’ newspapers, enhances both of Buffon’s current releases. Shadow De Szczesny is already thinking about embracing a new experience in his long life. The priority is to share the goal with a younger defender to whom he can pass on the knowledge he has accumulated over the years.

Following the Italian Cup final, a match between Juventus and Atlanta is scheduled for May 19, a game that marks Buffon’s departure. Old lady.

This season, the senior goalkeeper has played in a total of 10 games: 5 in Serie A, 4 in the Italian Cup and 1 in the Champions League. He conceded five goals.

Gianluigi Buffon joined Juventus from Burma in 2001/2002. He set out in 2018 to complete his first adventure abroad in the service of Paris Saint-Germain. He returned to Turin in the summer of 2019.

READ  Washington NFL team receives angry, lawyers up forward of imminent bombshell

You May Also Like

Rui George: England They will talk well about our team in England U - UEFA European Under-21 Championship

Rui George: England They will talk well about our team in England U – UEFA European Under-21 Championship

Miguel Oliveira suffers

Miguel Oliveira suffers

Spain and Italy unbeaten with three outings - U21 European

Spain and Italy unbeaten with three outings – U21 European

Declarações de Pedro Ramos causam "estranheza e apreensão" no Nacional

Point Pedro Ramos reports cause “alienation and fear” in the National

″ I only go out with one condition, Fernando stays ays

″ I only go out with one condition, Fernando stays ays

Damage can occur in domestic domestic competitions

Damage can occur in domestic domestic competitions

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *