The Ball – Buffon Messi thanks for the offer, but leaves a request: I hope it stays here »(Italy)

Lionel Messi scores in Spanish league match against Valladolid last Tuesday 644th goal In Barcelona’s service, he became the highest scoring player by a club (Pele reached 643 with Santos’ shirt).

Targeting only 160 goalkeepers defeated by the Argentine star, a popular beer brand decided to launch a very special package. Thus, each of them received customized bottles with a number similar to the goal (s) they enjoyed for Messi’s creativity, for the convenience of their homes.

Gianluigi Buffon, 42, an experienced Italian goalkeeper at Juventus, was one of the winners.

These are two small gifts I received from Leo Messi, marking the 514th and 515th goals of his life in Barcelona. I remember these two goals as Barcelona allowed us to beat them 3-0. [na fase de grupos da Liga dos Campeões 2017/2018]. But I can not deny the greatness of Messi and Barcelona, ​​especially that night. My only wish is that my collection should end here. Okay, Lionel? I trust you, two more than enough », made fun of Buffon.