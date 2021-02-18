The Ball – Cancino Radiation with Success but “Bitter” (FC Porto)

Sergio Conceino was very happy with the 2-1 win over Juventus, but regretted the goal he scored against the Italian team, which only needed to win 1-0 on the second path to progress.

We started to win the game, but it was no accident, it was a job that put a lot of pressure on the opponent. The players explained exactly what we wanted at the time. That first goal is important, but we are always very orderly, whether in high or low volumes. For Rabiot we made the game very conditional, he is very important and highly influential in construction… The players played a fantastic game and accomplished everything planned, the best workers of this victory.

– Juventus had a dangerous shot after 70 minutes, we are talking about the Italian champion, the strongest team, with above-average singles, among the best in the world. We could have made it 3-0 with a quick exit from Sergio Olivera.

Our champions are now on Monday, with Maratimo, which is a real finale for us. Next week we got the game and want to reopen the championship in Madeira. »