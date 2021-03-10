Home sport The Ball – challenge The responsibility for this challenge is all mine F (Famalicão)

Ivo Vieira guided his first training session in Famaliko yesterday, and the bench debut is scheduled for next Monday, when the Minho team will host SC Prague. Escape from the exit begins with the much-needed test, but Ivo Vieira realizes he has the conditions to succeed.

Promise promises are easy to make, and keeping them is a challenge. We have come here to work and achieve the big goal, which is to get out of a less favorable situation. Among the great challenges, great men are created, great structures; We want to achieve what we all want, ”begins the coach, with Miguel Romeo and Federico Andrade (assistant coaches), Guilherme Gomez (physical coach) and Ferdinand Ferrer (goalkeeper coach) assisting in Famaligo.

To avoid doubt, Ivo Vieira calls himself responsible for saving Famalico in the games he has to play in the championship. «Famalicão is a unique club with current and interested masses. I remember the days of Famaligo in the 2nd league and they always had a lot of support. The city will always be with the team. That’s what we try to do for the good of the team. From now on I will accept responsibilities. Supporters, management or players have no responsibility here; I am the only one who believes in this challenge, who accepts this challenge, who believes in team and structure. I will fight to achieve the goals இது, this is the promise.

