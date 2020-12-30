The Ball – Darwin and David Carmo at Eleven Europa League (UEFA) Revelation

Eleven manifestations of the Europa League group stage include Benfica’s Uruguay striker Darwin Nusse and SC Prague’s Portuguese central defender David Carmo. The group was selected by UEFA reporters and editors based on two criteria: age up to 24 years; Introduced in the Europa League in 2020 or reduced experience so far and significant evolution this year.

The UEFA writes of the eagle striker that “regular presence in the Uruguayan national team, Darwin exploded into Europe by scoring five goals in the group stage, is undoubtedly the closest follower” Now it is a regular starter. »

The Europa League manifesto team is here:

Goalkeeper: Evan Nevistic, 22 years old (Rijeka)

Security: Josco Guardiol, 18 (Dynamo Zagreb); David Carmo, 21 (SC Prague); Wesley Fopana, 19 (Leicester); And Sven Botman, 20 (Lily)

Medium: Florian Wirtz, 17 (Leverkusen); Tagfusa Kubo, 19 (Villarreal) and Lowro Major, 22 (Dinamo Zagreb)

Improved: Amin Gowri, 20 years old (good); Darwin Nunes, 21 (Benfica) and Tony Mallen, 21 (PSV Eindhoven).