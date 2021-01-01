Home sport The Ball – equals Westbrook Oscar Robertson (NBA) record

The Ball – equals Westbrook Oscar Robertson (NBA) record

Jan 01, 2021 0 Comments
The Ball - equals Westbrook Oscar Robertson (NBA) record

There are no losing teams in the NBA yet. The only team not to taste defeat this season, Orlando Magic, lost to the Sixers, with Philadelphia, Joel Empide, Seth Curry (21 points each) and Tobias Harris (20) attracting attention.

John Wall made his first game since December 2018, when the Achilles tendon injury was the first game of the Houston Rockets. He scored 22 points and assisted James Horton (33) in the win over the Sacramento Kings.

Four games, four triple-doubles. Russell Westbrook’s record at the start of this season (22 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds) equals Oscar Robertson’s record, an NBA legend. However, in a fight with the Bulls it is not enough to avoid defeating the guides.

Results:

Toronto Raptors – New York Knicks, 100 – 83

Utah Jazz – Phoenix Sons, 95 – 106

Oklahoma City Thunder – New Orleans Pelicans, 80 – 113

Orlando Magic – Philadelphia 76ers, 92 – 116

Houston Rockets – Sacramento Kings, 122 – 119

Washington Guides – Chicago Bulls, 130 – 133

Indiana Pacers – Cleveland Cavaliers, 119 – 99

READ  Twelve Rivers Important Stage Points in Las Vegas

You May Also Like

I would like to end the season with more goals and aids than games

I would like to end the season with more goals and aids than games

A Pola - reveals play after signing for young Albanian Benfica (UK)

A Pola – reveals play after signing for young Albanian Benfica (UK)

Andre Bernardo: We will take the field with the confidence of the former and the humility of the latter - Sports

Andre Bernardo: We will take the field with the confidence of the former and the humility of the latter – Sports

Ricardino's goal, selected by the Spanish league as one of the best of the last decade

Ricardino’s goal, selected by the Spanish league as one of the best of the last decade

Bola - FC was interested in exercising precautionary rights against Porto Oleg (Banos de Ferreira).

Bola – FC was interested in exercising precautionary rights against Porto Oleg (Banos de Ferreira).

The Ball - Darwin and David Carmo at Eleven Europa League (UEFA) Revelation

The Ball – Darwin and David Carmo at Eleven Europa League (UEFA) Revelation

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *