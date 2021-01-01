The Ball – equals Westbrook Oscar Robertson (NBA) record

There are no losing teams in the NBA yet. The only team not to taste defeat this season, Orlando Magic, lost to the Sixers, with Philadelphia, Joel Empide, Seth Curry (21 points each) and Tobias Harris (20) attracting attention.

John Wall made his first game since December 2018, when the Achilles tendon injury was the first game of the Houston Rockets. He scored 22 points and assisted James Horton (33) in the win over the Sacramento Kings.

Four games, four triple-doubles. Russell Westbrook’s record at the start of this season (22 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds) equals Oscar Robertson’s record, an NBA legend. However, in a fight with the Bulls it is not enough to avoid defeating the guides.

Russell Westbrook tonight 22 BTS, 10 REP and 11 AST pic.twitter.com/ZUKsxTcBZA – NBA History (ABNBAHistory) January 1, 2021

Results:

Toronto Raptors – New York Knicks, 100 – 83

Utah Jazz – Phoenix Sons, 95 – 106

Oklahoma City Thunder – New Orleans Pelicans, 80 – 113

Orlando Magic – Philadelphia 76ers, 92 – 116

Houston Rockets – Sacramento Kings, 122 – 119

Washington Guides – Chicago Bulls, 130 – 133

Indiana Pacers – Cleveland Cavaliers, 119 – 99