The Ball – Getafe players throw UBER into the snow to go to the game (video) (Spain)

Like Real Madrid who traveled to Pamplona to play with Osasuna, Getafe players also go through a real odyssey to reach Else, where they will advance to the 19th round of La Liga on Monday (19:00 local time, 18:00 Portugal).

Due to the heavy snowfall that hit the Spanish border, the Spanish league decided to postpone the match from Saturday to Monday and rejected the new postponement, which was requested by the Madrid team.

Now, in order to regulate all the logistics, the organization that oversees Spanish football has guaranteed that Getafe will arrange transportation for all players from their respective homes to Barajas Airport, where Alicante is expected to fly on Monday morning. If not, they will continue their journey on the high-speed train.

The people in charge of Getafe were expecting 4×4 vehicles and were able to spin in the snow and ice, but the cars sent to the homes of the football players were Uber-owned utility vehicles and, of course, could not cope with the chaotic conditions. Roads of the Spanish capital. As a result, there were many players who had to push cars where they were going, and they did it on social media.