Gonzalo Pacquiao has officially returned to action. The 26-year-old Portuguese striker and international have not taken action since last November 21st. Four and a half months have passed since Schalke 04 against Wolfsburg and against Bayer Leverkusen this Saturday, the time that has taken him back from knee surgery.

After being called up to the Schalke 04 team the previous day, Gondalo Pascienzia had a chance to feel the strong emotions of the Bundesliga again. The striker, who was called up to play in the 74th minute (instead of Suite Serder), took an active part in the final compulsion of the Kelchenkischen team, with Dimitris Gramogis, the Schalke 04 coach (coach of the four most complex seasons), starting Gonzalo Pacquiao on the field. Handler, in 81 minutes, would also drop, but the win (2-1) really made Bayer Leverkusen smile.

Also: In a game that aimed only two shots at Schalke 04, one was made by Gonallo Pacquiao and the other was scored by a Portuguese striker playing set goal.

With seven more games to go at the end of the Bundesliga, Schalke 04’s task is increasingly difficult to avoid being ranked last with ten points, but Gonaldo will have the opportunity to show Pacquiao’s national coach Fernando Santos. On account of the European Championships playing this summer.

With a loan to Schalke 04 until the end of this season, Gonzalo Facencia has signed Eintrach to Frankfurt until June 30, 2023.