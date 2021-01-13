Bayern were knocked out in the 2nd round of the German Cup, losing to second-placed Holstein Keel in the second league in a penalty shootout 2-2 at the end of extra time.

Hans-Dieter Flick opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Thomas Mல்லller’s Serge Knabri. Locals to Finn Bartels finished a play at the age of 37, Janic Tehmin, but the German champion again equalized himself at the age of 47 with Leroy Sane for an advantage.

In the fifth minute of the penalty, Hawke Wall equalized again, forcing extra time after the help of Van Den Berg.

Bayern dominated in extra time, with the visiting team moving to the counter-attack, but not much of a goal.

In the penalty shoot-out, Holstein converted the six kicks he had – Bartels scored the decisive goal – while young Spanish midfielder Marc Roca allowed Greek goalkeeper Ionis Gelios to defend in the sixth shot.

Portuguese youngster Diego Dantas was not in the flick selection.

This is Bayern’s second – round exit from the Cup since 2000/01, and the first time since 2008/09 that the Bavarians have failed to reach the semi – finals.

The domestic team is now scheduled to play with Tormstad on February 1, again at the Holstein-Stadium in Kiel.