The controversy over Nicolas Ottamendi’s past appointment to FC Bordeaux and the controversy over receiving the captain’s armor from George Jesus expressed by fans, for example, did not take root in Benfica’s dressing room, where 33 years of great Argentina came to prominence with high status and a fortune With.

He does not need to use the federal government to impose on his team the credits he has accumulated in his career. The coordination in the team was very good, without prejudice and fast.

Ottamandi is very quiet, does not need to speak too loudly, is strict at the highest level of football demands, is disciplined and obeys the rules. He gets along well with all his peers, from the most experienced in training to the youngest, and has a great deal of contact with Castilian speakers, such as Grimaldo, Cervi, or Darwin Nice, but is sensitive to respecting all equally.

Ottamandi was important to the young Uruguayan striker who reacted emotionally to the worst moment of form. Darwin has received security support from Argentina to overcome this stage. The calm in his relationships and the way he views life, Ottamandi becomes a competitive animal in training and sports.

In the videos released by Benfica, it is not difficult to see that this is quite an intervention before the games start. The leadership that Jesus spoke of is imposed by example.