The Ball – I They may think I will not change the team, but I will change T (Tottenham)

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho has praised Dinamo Zagreb’s Croatian press conference ahead of Europa League round 16, the current moment for the London players.

Or we will not prioritize this or that match – no, I will not think about the game with Arsenal [domingo]. We will make changes like we did between the previous ones for this game because the team plays better and wins, everyone deserves to play, it’s easy for me to trust everyone. We are without injuries, with many options, said Jose Mourinho.

Lo Celso, back pain problems, was the only player reported to be physically unavailable.

Tottenham are on a four-match winning streak (4-0 for Wolfsburg in the Europa League, 4-0 for Burnley, 1-0 for Fulham and 4-1 for Crystal Palace in the Premier League).

We will not change the team because they are in a good moment, but they may think I will change. The team works well, everyone trains hard, so it does not matter who will play, because the team will be strong anyway, ”said the Portuguese coach, who praised the Croatians and refused to rate:“ No weak teams at this stage of the race. They are good, they defend well, they are strong in counter attack. »