Home sport The Ball – I They may think I will not change the team, but I will change T (Tottenham)

The Ball – I They may think I will not change the team, but I will change T (Tottenham)

Mar 11, 2021 0 Comments
The Ball - I They may think I will not change the team, but I will change T (Tottenham)

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho has praised Dinamo Zagreb’s Croatian press conference ahead of Europa League round 16, the current moment for the London players.

Or we will not prioritize this or that match – no, I will not think about the game with Arsenal [domingo]. We will make changes like we did between the previous ones for this game because the team plays better and wins, everyone deserves to play, it’s easy for me to trust everyone. We are without injuries, with many options, said Jose Mourinho.

Lo Celso, back pain problems, was the only player reported to be physically unavailable.

Tottenham are on a four-match winning streak (4-0 for Wolfsburg in the Europa League, 4-0 for Burnley, 1-0 for Fulham and 4-1 for Crystal Palace in the Premier League).

We will not change the team because they are in a good moment, but they may think I will change. The team works well, everyone trains hard, so it does not matter who will play, because the team will be strong anyway, ”said the Portuguese coach, who praised the Croatians and refused to rate:“ No weak teams at this stage of the race. They are good, they defend well, they are strong in counter attack. »

READ  Dana White is not concerned that Donald Trump's loss could cause a UFC backlash.

You May Also Like

″ Sérgio Conceição is at the level of the best coaches in the world

″ Sérgio Conceição is at the level of the best coaches in the world

Galatasaray dismisses one of its stars after criticizing the leaders

Galatasaray dismisses one of its stars after criticizing the leaders

The Ball - challenge The responsibility for this challenge is all mine F (Famalicão)

The Ball – challenge The responsibility for this challenge is all mine F (Famalicão)

Coaches' Federation and Amorim Case Leader: I think it's weird that this's important now »- Sports

Coaches’ Federation and Amorim Case Leader: I think it’s weird that this’s important now »- Sports

Conceição ready to coach a big club in a big league F (FC Porto)

Conceição ready to coach a big club in a big league F (FC Porto)

The Ball - Ice on Holland (Champions League)

The Ball – Ice on Holland (Champions League)

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *