The Ball – Ice on Holland (Champions League)

He is only 20 years old, but all eyes are on Dortmund’s reception against Sevilla, counting down to the second leg of the 16th round of the Champions League. After scoring in Spain (3-2), Earling Holland focused on a preview made by two coaches.

“We will be a great team, with good players, good coaches and a world – class striker in Holland,” complimented Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui. Gives 100 percent and has played a lot lately. So we have to take care of him to avoid injury. That’s what we did in the last game, in which we discounted a few minutes [saiu aos 60’ do jogo com o Bayern, em que bisou, devido a uma entrada de Boateng que motivou assistência médica]. We are constantly monitoring his condition and we will have no problem in being vigilant in the administration we are going to do with Holland. »

German captain Marco Reus did not escape the waves of praise that surrounded the top scorer in the Champions League: “It is good to have someone as dangerous as Holland. We have already proven that we are a flexible team and can get used to his absence, but I will not hide the fact that he helps Erling stay on the field as he attracts the attention of many opponents. »