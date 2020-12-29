Home sport The Ball – January already has a title to win in January »(FC Porto)

At the handing over of the Condito de Oliveira Super Cup to the Club Museum, Sergio Concino spoke with ambition for the new year and expressed his desire to win titles.

Already in January, we already have a title to win the league trophy, but more important than that, the main purpose, is the answer the team has to give tomorrow in the championship. The most important game of tomorrow [frente ao V. Guimarães]This is important and difficult, he said, and spoke with the Porto Canal.

The coach spoke at the FC Porto Museum, which recently won the Super Cup against Benfica. Here I come, I feel so small, but I want to feel so small in the midst of so much history, such a great personality as our President. Every time I enter this museum I am especially proud to add trophies, myself and the captains. Unfortunately, I am grateful to those who are not here and to the fans that this season can not be every three days watching the team. I’m here to hug one of the most important people in the history of FC Porto. What I like is that this is not the last of the trophies we bring here. May our journey, our struggle, our journey, continue with great difficulty, but it will always distinguish us with this spirit of family and unity, ”he said.

