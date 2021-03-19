The Ball – Jono Henriques hopes to score again in Alvalade (Vitoria de Guimares)

V. Guimares coach Jono Henriques hopes to come to good conclusions this Saturday, in Alvalade, at the home of President Sporting. The Guimares have come from two consecutive defeats with SC Prague (0-3) and Gill Vicent (2-4) and will be the first team to beat the Lions this season to try for the championship.

Ele We go with eleven players, whose goal is to win the game. Our goal is not to win the game first, but to win the next game. The fact that we are the only ones to win first place is not a trophy, we are focused on three points, not at all. The coach said the focus is on being ambitious and efficient within our sports program, this Friday, in Guimares.

The game is already classified as a group that is easy to read, but difficult to resist. Jonah Henriques agrees with this idea and describes an opponent who increases with the season. Contract is hard to come by, no one wins the championship. As the games go on, the teams get to know each other. Losing some points, is in the first place and can go against a motivated team that is advancing towards victory. This simplifies the whole process. They are the best team in the league, they have a comfortable advantage and they can find a solution to win even in the least good moments. The game already has difficulties in defeating opponents, and is able to overcome difficulties even with minimal service. But there is a first method to everything. If we are talented in personal duels, there is hope if we have the will to succeed. Joe Henriques explained that we need J to be a strong and supportive team.

In the first round, d. Sporting beat Vitoria 4-0 at Afonso Henriques. Guimares’ coach warns that the two games are not the same. A lap later, Jonah Henriques talks about his determination to become the enemy. And won the game in the 150 and 200 meters. Now we are in a marathon and are still ahead. If at that time it was amazing, now it has been confirmed. We are on track to win points for the space in front of us, no two games are the same. We did not forget the first round match and there was a big difference at the end. We want to discuss the result and get points », the coach analyzed.

Vitoria are sixth in the league, six points from fifth, Banos de Ferreira. As for Alvalet, Joao Henriques did not have the Sulimani and Mumin centers, both of which were suspended.