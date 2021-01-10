The Ball – Jono Vieira, six-time national champion at the age of 44

This Sunday Jono Veera became the national champion in the 35km parade for the sixth year in a row. The 44-year-old athlete, who has already qualified for the Olympics, finished the race in Porto de Mess in second place behind Colombia’s Jose Montana (2: 37.05 hours).
Rui Goyalho (CAC) won the title in the 50km, while Sandra Silva (AC Bevova do Versim) won the women’s race.
Results:
National Walking Championship 50 km (Men)
1. Rui Goyalho (CA) 4: 11.27
2. Halter Santos (Lyria Marcha) 4: 15.47
3. Louis Gill (GD Estrito) 4: 20.10
4. Manuel Marx (AC Bevova Versim) 4: 41.06
National Walking Championship 50 km (Women)
1. Sandra Silva (AC Bevova Warsim) 4: 56.50
National Walking Championship 35 km (Men)
Jose Montana (Colombia) 2: 37.05
1. Jono Vieira (Game) 2: 39.47
Diego Bison (Colombia) 2: 42.27
George Ruiz (Colombia) 2: 46.15
2. Halter Santos (Lyria Marcha) 2: 53.53
3. Rui Goyalho (CA) 2: 54.27
4. Louis Gill (GD Estrito) 2: 59.45
5. Manuel Marx (AC Bevova Versim) 3: 02.34
6. Antonio Pereira (AC Bevova Versim) s / m
7. Cristiano Antonio (CA) 3: 47.09
8. Louis Pieterra (CA Xia) 3: 48.02
9. Andre Miranda (AC Bevova Warsim) 3: 54.04
By Teams:
1. CA Xia 18 points
2. AC Bevova de Versim 20 points
National Walking Championship 35 km (Women)
1. Vitoria Oliveira (SC Prague) 3: 09.27
2. Sandra Silva (AC Bevova Warsim) 3: 27.25
3. Sandra Campos (AC Bevova de Versim) 4:17:48
4. Joaquina Pixoto (AC Bevova de Versim) 4: 21.15
5. Jonah Silva (AC Bevova de Versim) S23 4: 47.57
By Teams:
1 AC Bevova de Versim 10 points
Women 20km extra
1 Edna Barros (CO Pecho) 1: 35.19
2 Maria Bernardo (CO Pecho) S23 1: 40.36
3 Vera Portella (CS Maratimo) 1: 56.18
4 Rogel Pimentel (Oliveira do Turo) S23 1: 58.00
5 Juliana Calvio (ACDAV) S23 2: 14.35
Men 20km extra
1 Eder Arvalo (Colombia) 1: 22.04
2 Manuel Choto (Colombia) 1: 25.51
3 Robben Santos (Game) 1: 34.30
4 Jono Vieira (CPD Sobral de Sierra) 1: 47.45
5 Halter Ribeiro (Oliveira do Turo) 1: 55.06