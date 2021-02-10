The Ball – Jose Pizarro New Coach (Kovilhe)

Kovilha’s new coach is Jose Pizarro. Nuno Kapucho was selected after the movement led by former Lucidano de Avora coach Jose Mendes, who left the club this Monday, remember.

At the age of 51, after gaining extensive experience in the Portuguese championship, Pizarro will accept the first project at the professional championships, where he coached the following clubs: Amares, Anadia, Faiz, Kaniel, Cerdans, Mafra, Ut Leria, Coumbrez and Lucidano Évora.

In exclusive reports for A BOLA, Pizarro was pleased to reach a Liga 2 club.

Project I am very pleased to be invited to this project. I have been looking for an opportunity like this for 15 years to train in professional football, and under my guidance, I will no longer think about Kovilhype and work at the club for more than 24 hours a day. Goals? Of course, for now, the most important thing is to beat the team from the bottom of the table, the exit points from the danger zone. Now we have to be objective. There will be pragmatism first, then romanticism. Then, with time and work, of course we will try to hold good shows, play good football and bring joy to the fans of the temple, he said.