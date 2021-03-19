The Ball – Loris Caustic: I don’t know if we can trust each other »(Tottenham)

Hugo Loris was left out of the galleys after being knocked out by Tottenham in the 16th round of the Europa League. The captain of the London team sent a message to his teammates after the 0-3 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

«We are more than disappointed, it is a shame and everyone in the spa is responsible for it. What more can I say? We were a club with many ambitions, but this performance was a reflection of what was going on. We don’t have the basics. Mentally, we have to be strong and competitive, which I don’t feel on the pitch. It’s one thing to come out and say in front of the cameras that you’re ambitious, it’s another to show it off in training and sports every day. Whatever the coach’s decision, you have to help the team, if you are only going to do it when you start, the team pays for it, and that is what happened today. We had a great moment in the past because we trusted each other and started by starting at தற்போது I don’t know தற்போது, ​​now PD SportD.

The French goalkeeper also insisted on Mourinho’s request.

The coach was clear on the message: hit a goal and attack from the start. Everything happened the other way around. When you do not kill your opponent, they believe, everything is possible, because at this level, there is a lot of quality in Europe. When we realized we were in trouble, it was too late, “he concluded.