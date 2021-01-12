Home sport The Ball – Messi ‘Playmaker’ of the Decade for IFFHS (Barcelona)

The Ball – Messi ‘Playmaker’ of the Decade for IFFHS (Barcelona)

Jan 12, 2021 0 Comments
The Ball - Messi 'Playmaker' of the Decade for IFFHS (Barcelona)

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) named Lionel Messi the ‘Playmaker’ of the Decade (2011-2020). Selection determined based on rankings of all categories over the last ten years.

Barcelona-based Argentina won the International Player of the Year award four times between 2011 and 2020 and was second on four occasions. During this period, Messi won four Golden Balls and won six Spanish Championships, five King’s Cups, four Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

The IFFHS score gives Messi a runner-up victory with greater advantage than former teammate Andres Iniesta. Cristiano Ronaldo was out of the top 10 spots.

IFFHS Rankings for Best Gamemakers Between 2011-2020:

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) 174 points

2. Andres Iniesta (Spain) 127

3. Luka Modric (Croatia) 113

4. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium) 103

5. Tony Cruise (Germany) 90

6. Eden Harm (Balkika) 77

7. Neymar (Brazil) 71

8. Mesut Ozil (Germany) 69

9. Andrea Birlow (Italy) 63

10. Yaya Tour (Ivory Coast) 60

11. Service (Spain) 55

12. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 54

READ  Bola - Diego Costa make a commitment to terminate the deal (Atletico Madrid)

You May Also Like

Benfica is attacked again by false and defamatory material

Benfica is attacked again by false and defamatory material

The Ball - Miss Podium at Catarina Costa, Jonah Ramos and Delma Montero Doha Masters (Judo)

The Ball – Miss Podium at Catarina Costa, Jonah Ramos and Delma Montero Doha Masters (Judo)

Argentina says Jesus asked for the arrival of Enzo Perez - Benfica

Argentina says Jesus asked for the arrival of Enzo Perez – Benfica

The Ball - Getafe players throw UBER into the snow to go to the game (video) (Spain)

The Ball – Getafe players throw UBER into the snow to go to the game (video) (Spain)

The Ball - Jono Vieira, six-time national champion at the age of 44

The Ball – Jono Vieira, six-time national champion at the age of 44

Elgar Davids was introduced at the Allhans Technical Command

Elgar Davids was introduced at the Allhans Technical Command

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *