The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) named Lionel Messi the ‘Playmaker’ of the Decade (2011-2020). Selection determined based on rankings of all categories over the last ten years.

Barcelona-based Argentina won the International Player of the Year award four times between 2011 and 2020 and was second on four occasions. During this period, Messi won four Golden Balls and won six Spanish Championships, five King’s Cups, four Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

The IFFHS score gives Messi a runner-up victory with greater advantage than former teammate Andres Iniesta. Cristiano Ronaldo was out of the top 10 spots.

IFFHS Rankings for Best Gamemakers Between 2011-2020:

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) 174 points

2. Andres Iniesta (Spain) 127

3. Luka Modric (Croatia) 113

4. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium) 103

5. Tony Cruise (Germany) 90

6. Eden Harm (Balkika) 77

7. Neymar (Brazil) 71

8. Mesut Ozil (Germany) 69

9. Andrea Birlow (Italy) 63

10. Yaya Tour (Ivory Coast) 60

11. Service (Spain) 55

12. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 54