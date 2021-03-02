The Ball – Mihajlovic delegates nearly three million euros (sport)

The process of unilaterally terminating the contract of coach Sinisa Mihazlovic in 2018 has not yet been finalized by the decision of Sousa Cindra as the head of the SAT, and all four of his representatives have already filed a lawsuit in the arbitral tribunal in Switzerland (TAS), claiming that they are paying almost 3 million through Sporting.

As mentioned in the first semester of the current sports season, as can be read in the latest SAD report and accounts, Emilio de Leo, Massimiliano Marchezi, Diego Raimondi and Miroslav Tanzka signed contracts with the game in the summer of 2018, with the demand being very close to முழு 2.95 million.

Sporting claims that a loan does not recognize it and does not even understand the basics that help coaches take action on TAS. S Sports does not enter into any agreement with the SAT teachers, so in addition to the fact that there is no proper arbitration agreement between the parties, it is understood that their claim is unsubstantiated.

Mihajlovic, it should be remembered, was still employed by Bruno de Carvalho, but did not begin his duties because the former president, meanwhile, was fired and ousted from office by Sousa Contra. The game was ordered to pay $ 3 million to the Serbian who currently leads Bologna, from which he withdrew the amount related to taxes payable to the Portuguese government. Mihajlovic disagreed with this decision and took action against Sport again demanding $ 750,000, precisely the amount spent by the Lions. A joint court in Lausanne (Switzerland) recently came to the coach’s right, while deciding to continue to link the amount of future funds to be received by the Lions from UEFA revenue. The game will make a decision that will not be accepted and will appeal