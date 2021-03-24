The Ball – Morata: I want Ron Ronaldo to stay »(Juventus)

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Juventus and has made sure everyone is ready to endure the criticism they are targeting.

“All the players were the target of criticism, but no one on the team has as many titles as he did. Criticism affects everyone, and anyone who says they are not lying. I am criticized, he knows he is being criticized. I do not have to say who Cristiano Ronaldo is because he is who he is. Everyone knows that, ”said Spanish striker Cadena in a statement.

Morata discussed his relationship with Ronaldo: “We talk about everything except football. We spend a lot of time together and talk about how the world works when we are off the field. We are trying to escape a little. We are talking about epidemics in Spain and Portugal. »

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be frustrated with the situation of the team: give that feeling because he is being used to the maximum. Not because I’m at the zoo, but because if I was on a different team it would be the same. He’s happy, but he’s used to win if anything happens, so it’s natural for him to get sick, and I do, but he’s happy there. »

Regarding the possibility of a return to Real Madrid: I never thought about it. They asked me four or five years ago, but they already knew I would not answer. I want Ronaldo to stay at Juventus because I want Joe to have the best players. I want to be around him or make him very happy because I will make him happy. »