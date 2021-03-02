The Ball – «Numbers speak for themselves» (Vitoria de Guimares)

Rochinha, who scored Vitoria’s comeback against Bovista (2-1), recalled the move to the club’s official media and welcomed the moment to the Joao Henriques squad.

When Os got the Oscar ball, I realized he was going to pass me, and when I saw there was room for him to shoot, I tried my luck and I was glad I did. It is always important to score as much as possible and help the team. It’s important to balance the goal and motivate the team to go three points behind, ”said the 25-year-old attacking midfielder, quoted by the Minho logo website.

Selected as the man of the match in the 21st round of the league, Rochinha has three goals and six assists in all competitions.

In terms of stat statistics, the numbers below speak for themselves. It is my responsibility to use this stage to continue to assist the team with numbers or personal actions on the field. The coach has been asking us since the beginning of the season that the players who play before the attack try to be creative within the team and put our creativity there. I hope to continue this moment, ”he stressed.

Play This style brings creativity and freedom in front of athletes, which helps me and other players with the best personal traits on a personal level. Now these unique numbers need to be added to the wins, which is very important », Rochinha pointed out.