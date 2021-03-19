The Ball – PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus subscribers get 15 (games)

Emergency information for all those who have not yet subscribed to PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus services: The annual plan subscription for each service until Thursday (18th) and Tuesday (23rd) on PlayStation Credit 15 Credit Credit Store.

In practice, this ad is for each service who decides to subscribe for one year to the game streaming service (PlayStation Now) or to the online game play service (PlayStation Plus). Pays 59.99, but gets கணக்கில் 15 in the account You can use it to buy anything available on the PlayStation online store – from games to various items for games in your library.

With 47.4 million users, the PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 players to play online for all topics with this functionality, plus downloading at least two games for PS4 each month (almost always, at least one for PS5). Additionally, it offers 100GB of cloud storage for PlayStation 4 game recordings, and can be added to the library for those lucky enough to already have PS5 and 20PS4 games. Namely: Batman: Arkham Knight, Battlefield 1; Bloodline, Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition, Crash Bandicoot n. , Mortal Gombat X, Persona 5, Ratchet & Clang, Resident Evil 7 Biohart, The Last Guardian, The Last of S Remaster, Till Dawn and Unmarked 4: The Tale of a Thief.

In March, the final Fantasy VII remake, the rest: From the Ashes, Four Point – VR and MacWet (PS5) titles are available for download, as well as Jade’s Ascension and Destruction Allstars (exclusive to the PS5).

Play as you watch on Netflix

If the PlayStation Plus service is undoubtedly necessary to make full use of Sony consoles – after all, online multiplayer modes are increasingly the essence of video games – the latest PlayStation Now is already a real game changer (something that is inside). Because, it looks like science fiction until you see it: the opportunity to play online, through the cloud, on topics that are not in our library. In practice, playing over 700 titles is as easy as watching a series on popular Netflix, HBO, Disney + or Amazon Prime series and video streaming services! The table is constantly updated. In March, World War Z, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Infosys second son and Superhot were added.