Dortmund defeated Armenia Peelfeld (3-0) in a match in the 23rd round of the German Championship. Rafael Guerrero finished 90 ‘as the second consecutive victory for the home team.

Jordan Sancho was Dortmund’s highlight, assisted by Dahout (48 ‘) for the first goal and a second (58’) penalty. Rainier (81 ‘) sealed the accounts after Holland’s pass.

With this decision, Dortmund climbed to fifth place with 39 points, now three places behind Eintracht Frankfurt (42), the first team in the Champions League zone. Armenia Peelfeld is 16th with 18 points.

Bayern take the lead after beating Cologne (5-1). Diego Tandas left the bench at 87, helping the Bavarians to stop a fast in two consecutive games (draw and defeat) without a win in the Bundesliga.

Poplar-Motting (18 ‘) opened the scoring, with Lovadowski (33’ and 65 ‘) and Knabri (82’ and 86 ‘) doubling the marker size. Scri (49 ‘) scored the first goal bodes.

Bayern are in first place with 52 points, R.P. Five more than Leipzig (47, but less than a game). Cologne is 14th, with 21.

Results of the 23rd round of the Bundesliga

Friday

Werter Bremen – Eintrach Frankfurt, 2-1

Saturday

Wolfsburg – Hertha Berlin, 2-0

Stuttgart – Schalke, 5-1

Dortmund – Armenia Peelfeld, 3-0

Bayern – Cologne, 5-1

R.P. Leipzig – Monchengladbach (17.30 Horace)

Sunday

Union Berlin – Hoffenheim (12.30pm)

Mains – Augsburg (2.30pm)

Bayer Leverkusen – Freiburg (5pm).