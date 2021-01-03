Home sport The Ball – Rafael Leono’s goal reduces Milan’s victory to ten in Benevento (Italy)

The Ball – Rafael Leono’s goal reduces Milan’s victory to ten in Benevento (Italy)

Jan 04, 2021 0 Comments
The Ball - Rafael Leono's goal reduces Milan's victory to ten in Benevento (Italy)

Milan beat Benevento 2-0 in the 15th round of the Italian Serie A this Sunday.

The Rosonery After knocking down Toa Ande Rebic in the penalty area, on a penalty converted by Kessie in the 15th minute, they began to claim an 11-meter victory.

Stefano Pioli’s side were reduced to ten in the 33rd minute after young Italian midfielder Sandro Donali saw the red light straight through a tough entry on Ionita.

The best moment of the match was set aside for 49 minutes, with Rebekah Rafael introducing Leo into a diagonal that kept the Portuguese from the goal. However, the striker was faster than goalkeeper Lorenzo Montebo and rotated himself to face the goal, so that the ball came closer to the goalkeeper and closer to the far post. A great goal!

In the 60th minute, after Grunick misjudged Gianluca Cabrari, Filippo Inzaki had another great chance to cut the score, but the Benevento player missed a penalty by knocking it out.

Milan take the lead with 37 points, one more than rival Inter. This is a great start for Rosenori, as the league has been counting three points for a win since 1994.

READ  Dak Prescott suffered a fatal injury for the Dallas Cowboys.

You May Also Like

Alverca player Alex Apollinario falls lifeless on the pitch. Went to the hospital looking at the stadium - Observer

Alverca player Alex Apollinario falls lifeless on the pitch. Went to the hospital looking at the stadium – Observer

Emanuel Ferro: "We were in favor, we were against a great enemy" - Sports

Emanuel Ferro: “We were in favor, we were against a great enemy” – Sports

The Ball - Wolves score two goals in Brighton (England)

The Ball – Wolves score two goals in Brighton (England)

The Ball - Ben (Benfica) I felt I was ready to coach Benfica's main team

The Ball – Ben (Benfica) I felt I was ready to coach Benfica’s main team

Bruno Fernandez talks about boxing day and penalties: how we must win anyway

Bruno Fernandez talks about boxing day and penalties: how we must win anyway

Bola - Diego Costa make a commitment to terminate the deal (Atletico Madrid)

Bola – Diego Costa make a commitment to terminate the deal (Atletico Madrid)

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *