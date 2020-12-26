The Ball – Robben praises Bruno’s quality: no more than that »(Manchester City)

Robben Diaz and Bruno Fernandez split up and came to England eight months later. During that time, the former sports midfielder earned essential status at Manchester United. A newcomer to rival City, former Benfica center-back Pep Cardiola has become a key player in the Eleven.

How does Robben view Bruno’s success in another ‘giant’ film in Manchester?

Good I see with good eyes, I am happy for Bruno, he is another Portuguese to win. This is a sign of the quality of the Portuguese player. Not more than that [risos]. Great win for Bruno, but we are still competitors, ”the 23-year-old underlined in an interview. Game TV.

In Manchester City, Robben Diaz met three players, who, like him, played the eagle in the chest: Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Jono Concelo.

My They were the most important starting point for my adaptation. Later, Fernando and Gabriel [Jesus] And many colleagues facilitated my integration, ”said Central.

“Relationship [com Bruno Fernandes] It never comes close because we are in different clubs. But we have this attitude with Bruno because he underlined this adventure because we are Portuguese to live out of the country.