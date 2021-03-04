The Ball – Robin Amorim (Sports) in Conversation to Renew Contract

After Marcel Geiser, Lionel Ponte and Silas, exactly one year ago tomorrow, Robben Amorim was introduced as the right man to lead a plan for the future, including investing in training and at the same time increasing the competitiveness of Lyon football. At first many people looked at him with suspicion, because he was a coach at the beginning of his career and because of the values ​​Sporting had invested (10 million euros) when he decided to recoup him from SC Prague, the coach he is now completely at the beginning of his career, but shows evidence of potential. Athletes are the champions of the championship, with considerable distance to rivals, and fans dream of being entertained and long away from winning the title, in the middle of which they win the league trophy again.

So, sports directors and coaches have been talking about contract renewal for a long time. There are pre-negotiations and the agreement between the parties may be formalized soon because there is option on both sides.

The game continues to convince Robben Amorim, Robin Amorim Sportingusta wants to continue to lead the transformation of football, his age (he turned 36 on January 27), and the missions he will be creating at Alvalade are crucial in realizing your dreams and ambitions.

Initially, conversations between the two suggest extending the professional connection for another season. In other words, Robben Amorim has a contract until June 2023, and this renewal will extend the contract relationship until 2024, with a natural salary increase for the coach, and an increase of 20 to 30 million euros in terms of layoffs. A high value, it is true, but this will not be a hindrance to the interest the coach has already begun to develop in football in Europe – it was recently reported that the Englishmen from Leeds and Leicester are aware of the course they are taking on the Lions.