The Ball – Rui Silva saves the point in Villarreal (Spain)

Jan 21, 2021 0 Comments
In a match in the 19th round of the Spanish League, Villarreal and Granada scored two goals, with Rui Silva as the main protagonist until the final moments marked by uncertainty. The Portuguese goalkeeper had already been fined, at the time of compensation, thus being a key point for the formation of Andalusian.

Senior Roberto Soldado (21 ‘) highlighted Granada, but Villarreal came up with goals from Ruben Pena (29’) and Moi Gomez (65 ‘). Kendall (75 ‘) restored equality until the final whistle.

Paco Alcazar still had a successful goal, but missed a penalty saved by Rui Silva in the 90 + 2 minutes.

Domingos Duarte played from the start, Jano Costa was an unused substitute in Granada, he is still seventh with 28 points, five places fifth from Villarreal.

William Carvalho (injured) was not an option for Manuel Pellegrini in Pedis’ victory over Zelda de Vigo (2-1), with Sergio Canales, the author of Two Goals, as the main protagonist.

Match Day 19 Results:

January 15:

Real Madrid 3-1 Athlete Bilbao

January 16:

Barcelona – Real Sociedad, 2-1

January 19:

Cadiz – Lavender, 2-2

Valladolid – Elch, 2-2

Alvas – Seville, 1-2

January 20:

Getafe – Huska, 1-0

Betis – Zelda de Vigo, 2-1

Villarreal – Granada, 2-2

January 21:

Valencia – Osasuna, 18 hours

Ebar – Atletico Madrid, 8.30pm

