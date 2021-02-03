The Ball – something I have never had in my life பான (Banos de Ferreira)

Peppa was pleased with Banos de Ferreira’s victory over Gil Vicente (2-1).

This is a fantastic first part of Banos. We were a very personalized team that was able to manage the ball and patience during the construction phase. When we reached third place we were efficient and talented. We allowed a few situations one by one, but we were able to neutralize Gil Vicente. The second half was completely different, not because we wanted to use the advantage, but against an organized team, with a good coach, like us fighting to the last for three points. We controlled most of the time, but Gill Vicent scored fairly well. We put ‘Cover’. It was a fantastic win for Banos de Ferreira, ”he said at the end of a meeting in Barcelona, ​​where the Beavers managed, for the first time in club history, to add five consecutive wins to the number one spot in Portuguese football.

History This is history, that is all. We look at it with great pride, but we do not have time to look at it. Then, it will be in the club’s records. Maybe this brand will be talked about for a long time, but in three days we will be back, at home, playing with Tondola. »

A record that can be compromised at the end of the match: goals No one wants to concede goals, but I have a positive goal difference [24 marcados/ 13 sofridos], Something that has never happened to me in my life. If I train for teams fighting for maintenance, it is natural to get a negative career score. On the other hand, there was a good team, which fought to the end. We conceded a goal as Gil Vicente deserved it. He will only be bitter if he enjoys the goal [do empate] At last free. It would be a little embarrassing on my part to say that I am dissatisfied with the team for not reaching a goal. »