The Ball – Surprised at the Dismissal of Louis Gonalves (Mozambique)

Apr 01, 2021 0 Comments
Louis Gonzalez was surprised to be released by the Mozambican Confederation. They lost 0-1 to Cape Verde in a match in the 6th and final round of Group F on Tuesday, failing to qualify for CAN, and justifying the departure of the Confederation, failing to fulfill the main objective. Passed by driving Mambas to CAN-2021.

Opportunities I did not wait after a game in which we created opportunities in which we could have secured access. It not only served that purpose, but also qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. Mozambique was discontinued, and in this twin journey, in the face of many hardships, I believe the project I started with many young people like Jenny Kadamo, Camo-Camo and Maestro. , I can’t trust many players because of the prison law, ”the coach said through his press office.

Louis Conewolves explained that the surprise was high because he didn’t just take on the functions as a coach. It contained an extensive part of the intervention, such as being responsible for the development of Mozambican football. “I leave with a clear conscience and it is an honor to represent my country of birth,” he said. Still.

