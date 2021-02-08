The Ball – The Ball 3D: Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid (3D Ball)

These accounts were published daily on the 5th under the headline ‘Us’ and Spain’s Madrid, marking the 36th anniversary of the Portuguese goalkeeper who decided to move to Juventus in Turin, Italy in the summer of 2018, when the Real footballer was 33 years old, with around 100 million euros, plus Euros. , Minus the Euro. «Old rag», CR7 thinking, of course …

However, «As of’s numbers had to update valuable history: for La Liga, Real Madrid went to Hosca, where they scored 1-2 against Frenchman Rafael Varane, while Juventus added another goal in the 2020/2021 individual tally. By the way, for Serie A, who beat Polly Fonseca’s Roma 2-0, he tops the list of top scorers in the Italian league, with 16 goals in 17 matches.

Continue reading on A Pola 3D

Today, in A BOLA 3D, there is only one site for subscribers (for just 99 4.99 per month, in addition to daily, exclusive content, there is also access to the digital version of today’s version of A BOLA!), We tell you, the worst driver stories on F1 and women’s football Very expensive relocation.