Paulinho, a Portuguese international striker from SC Prague, has acknowledged Sporting’s strategy for the ‘second round’ and has given priority to the Lions to strengthen the offensive front since the arrival of Robben Amorim in Alvalade.

In the summer, amid improvements and setbacks, Sporting and SC Prague did not reach an agreement to switch to the 28-year-old forward, this time the approach was simplified, with both clubs reaching an agreement to pay, since the grid was transferred to Robben Amorim Alvaled.

So Sporting has produced Paulinho’s offer, but it’s a formality, after the League Cup final, next Saturday, between the two teams, and at a summit of some kind of leaders, a bola learns.

The Lions are ready to put லின் 8 million on the table for Paulinho’s pass total, which will be paid in stages, but with a substantial first installment, placed in the equation, with two players, definitely, very happy for the Prague structure: Ristovsky, Macedonian right-hand man, and 19-year-old Rostov-on-Don-Rostov-on-Don, on Robin Amorim’s account. Trained, SAT Minho entered the path of educated names.