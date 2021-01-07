Home sport The Ball – The Process for Pinto da Costa and Concio: P I remember when we were scared of PIDE F (FC Porto)

Pinto da Costa, head of FC Porto, declined to comment the next day this Thursday. Order process Sergio Concio was founded by the disciplinary council of the Portuguese Football Association. However, he agreed, he had a lot to say.

Taking I felt like I was talking, a lot. But I will not. I remember being a kid, wanting to talk and not being able to due to PIDE. Since I was a kid, I used to talk a lot but not talk. That’s why I don’t talk. While paying tribute to former coach Jose Maria Petrotto, I remember the childhood days when we feared PIDE.

With the exception of Pepe, all players were born after the death of Jose Maria Petrotto. So it cannot be said that there is a lot of Petrodo in this FC Porto. FC Porto in his DNA emphasized this nail Pedro had, Pinto da Costa.

In the eyes of the President of the Blues and Whites, there was a “great revolution” in the club [Dorival] Eustrich, the Brazilian coach who coached FC Porto in 1955/56 and 1957/58.

F F.C. Mood of deep work and achievements. It is clear that this DNA is being maintained and I hope it will last forever, “he said.

