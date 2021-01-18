The Ball - «They removed all menstruation and bone marrow from my knee ...» (UK)

Former English midfielder Jamie Redkop, who shone above all else with the colors of Liverpool and Tottenham, was named one of the most promising English internationals of the 90s, now 47, the act of allegedly ignoring Sky Sports microphones and injury, dramatically ending his life early.

Now commenting to Sky, Jamie recalls the pain in her right knee in 1994 and everything that followed …

They removed the entire knee from my knee, which they should never have done. This is really indifference. I was 20 years old and it formed the joint bone for the rest of my life … I trained for 10 days after surgery and played a few minutes against Southampton … When you were younger, you only thought about playing. He must have gone about six months with such an injury. They should have kept my menstruation, but they took it all out, I don’t know why they did it, I never got an answer. Now, I can not even run. »

“I tore my menstrual period, had surgery on me the next day and played ten days later. It was complete negligence. The damage done later was irreparable.”

