The Ball – Tottenham are knocked out with nine goals (FA Cup) in a crazy game

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham bid farewell to the FA Cup in the 16th round. The Portuguese coach’s team lost 4-5 at Everton, Goodison Park, after extra time and were eliminated from the second most important match on the English calendar.

With a truly electrifying game, Tottenham took the lead in the third minute through Colombian Davinson Sanchez. However, a real ‘blackout’ Spurs He allowed Everton to turn in the space of six minutes, with Dominic Calvert-Levine (36 ‘), Richardson (38’) and Gilfi Sigurdsson (43 ‘, GP) turning it around. Prior to the break, Argentina’s Eric Lamela (45 + 3 ‘) reduced the deficit and resumed the match, while on the field with Harry Kane, the Davinson Sanchez scored twice on 57, advancing 3-3.

The draw was short-lived, with Richardson scoring twice at 68 ‘, giving Carlo Ancelotti’s side a new lead. In the last 10 minutes, in the second post, Harry Kane went behind his son’s left cross and made it 4-4 (a team from Jose Mourinho scored four goals and admitted it for the first time in his life), taking the decision for extra time.

In extra time, Brazilian Bernard made it 5-4 and put an end to a ‘crazy’ game to ensure Everton’s progress to the quarterfinals.

