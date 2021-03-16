The Ball – us We got rid of the banana skins trying to keep us SC (SC Prague)

The day after the draw at Famaliko (2-2), now second in the league now occupied by FC Porto, SC Prague is already pointing to the welcome for Benfica, referring to 24 next Sunday (20 hours). Day.

Regression, resistance, reaction and optimism. We do not look back or see what has already been done; We only think about what still needs to be done. The game with Famalicão will continue to help build a team, but this is already a well-designed episode in the past. Now, eyes on Benfica, only because he is the next opponent. Game by game. To win. Always! ”, Can be read Newsletter Club Officer.

This is our vision, our strategy from the first moment before the season, and not because they are trying to pull us to other types of goals on a daily basis, we will change our course. Wearing ourselves, we moved away from the banana skins trying to keep our feet flat on the floor. We know what we value as a team; We know the challenges ahead; But we will never manage our expectations based on observations coming from outside. Our confidence will always be stronger than the pressure tactics inflicted on the media, which are as shameful as outdated SC, SC maintains Prague.