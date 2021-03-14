Home sport The Ball – we know we are an uncomfortable opponent SC (SC Prague)

Mar 14, 2021 0 Comments
This Sunday, Carlos Carvalhole previewed the match with Famaliko (Monday, 20.15pm) in the 23rd round of the league. The SC Prague coach delivered an ambitious speech.

«We go to Famaliko with everything, I will say anything else, because we need it to win the game. We know about the difficulties, but I think we prepared well. We have an idea about the Formaligo team, what they mean and a coach who has a strong idea about the game. We know we’re an uncomfortable opponent, and that’s what we try to be: uncomfortable, ambitious and, below, trying to bring up three points. But we know it will be a tough game, against a tough opponent, ”he said.

As for Ivo Vieira’s entry into Famaliko’s technical command, Carlos Carvalho was well prepared.

A We feel there is a change, but at the same time we know that he is a coach with well-defined ideas and teams have their own team. Our ignorance is not total, we have an idea of ​​what he wants for his qualities and teams. It was on that basis that we prepared the game. We are not going to surprise, but I do not think we are going to surprise the opponent, ”he concluded.

