Home sport The Ball – we said we were going to rock, but Govt shook Benfica Ben (Benfica)

The Ball – we said we were going to rock, but Govt shook Benfica Ben (Benfica)

Feb 09, 2021 0 Comments
The Ball - we said we were going to rock, but Govt shook Benfica Ben (Benfica)

After Jesus’ (2-0) win over Los Angeles, George Jesus pulled himself out of the galleys to defend himself and Benfica.

“It was not easy. I spent 15 days without seeing my players and training. Covit-19 Benfica in disaster! This was no exception, but for three weeks he removed the technical and medical team. Of the 27 players on the team, only three were unaffected. I passed, not a cold.If I had to play today I would not play.I had an aggressive coward, but stay on the bench and scream … Benfica has lost its identity and confidence.Thanks, we trust science, we will have no more problems for three months He continued:

V Govit has the biggest shots and we have been keeping this for two months. From Dragon we had 10 players and 16 elements workers Infected. It’s competitive, it’s confident … I do not see the players, they do not see me … Each is fitted in a room, which looks like a phantom team. But as it passes, we go back to training and gain technical and tactical levels, thus playing 70 or 80 minutes at a high level, not just half an hour.

– Covit-19 leaves the sequel, I do not apologize because we have no end. I accept my responsibilities as a trainer, but I am not a doctor! Yes, I know the harm this has done to the Benfica team, but the time has come for us to recover because we will keep the players on the sidelines, but not sick at home. When I arrived I was told it would be a team to beat Benfica, we started the season well, but no one in the world knew this in advance, it was unknown. It was Govt who devastated us, ”he concluded.

READ  How Pepe ends the PC game after FC Porto-Benfica is unacceptable

You May Also Like

Benfica face Arsenal on neutral ground

Benfica face Arsenal on neutral ground

The Ball - The Ball 3D: Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid (3D Ball)

The Ball – The Ball 3D: Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid (3D Ball)

Miguel Prague regrets Sania Corniro's plight and asks: "What are you afraid of?" - Sports

Miguel Prague regrets Sania Corniro’s plight and asks: “What are you afraid of?” – Sports

A bola - St National Stadium Lawn League ineligible (Vitoria de Guimares)

A bola – St National Stadium Lawn League ineligible (Vitoria de Guimares)

Reinforcement dance and a championship record at Formaliko

Reinforcement dance and a championship record at Formaliko

Quality We have shown quality, we have no consistency

Quality We have shown quality, we have no consistency

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *