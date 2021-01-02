The Ball – Wolves score two goals in Brighton (England)

Wolverhampton took a two-goal lead on the way to Brighton, who managed to get a point (3-3) in the 17th round of the English Premier League.

Graham Potter’s side reached the goal in the 13th minute through Irish striker Aaron Connolly, assisted by Leandro Trozard.

The wolves were leveled following a kick in the corner, in which the ball flew over the area and fell at the feet of Nelson Semado. The Portuguese side stumbled, but dominated before passing a beautiful title from Romain Size.

At 34, Daniel Burns secured a breakthrough for his own target audience, with a third penalty, at the break, when Robben Neves knocked down Adama Troy in the penalty area after another unfortunate game by Burn.

Brighton was also lowered from 11 meters. Joao loses out Dinho m up Pew, he takes charge and does not fail.

Equality came in the 70th minute – two minutes after Chloe hit the Adam Webster post in the corner of the march – and Drosart looked back and Louis Dunk won.

The indescribable second half of Nuno Esprito Santo – Rui Patricio, Vitinha, Puntarenas Neto and Fabio Silva were the starting players, with those already mentioned – with 12 points, 22 points, to this point. Brighton & Howe Albion is 17th, with 14th.