Term Clean paper, Very expensive for English, in terms of football, with excellent defensive performance, i.e. not reaching goals. Benfica has amassed games without allowing any win rate to the opponents, which dramatically improves the team statistics of George Jesus, who, of course, is head over heels with the goalkeeper, who is part of the backward department.

Heldon Light, a 30-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper, has played 15 matches as a Benfica goalkeeper, five in the league, two in the Europa League and two in the Portuguese Cup, but this is the first match, due to a change of goalkeeper directed by George Zeiss, and he recently started playing Really stands out, not only in relation to Luce’s main rival Odysseus Vlachodimos.

In the 1.96m Brazilian Grand Slam Championship hired from Bovista, he leads the clean sheet, without reaching goals with four matches (Series Forens, 0-0, then Rio Away, 2-0, Balance, 3-0, and, finally, Bovista, 2-0). The same number as the goalkeeper of the exciting team from Barரோa de Ferreira, Brazilian Jordi Martின்nez.