‘The Batman’ HBO Max Collection To Get Place In ‘Year One’ Prior To Film – Deadline

In amongst Matt Reeves divulging information about his upcoming 2021 The Batman film and the trailer fall throughout DC FanDome tonight, the filmmaker unloaded some intel about the HBO Max collection related to the pic, which he’s executive making with Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter.

We currently realized that the collection would be an examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham Metropolis, having said that, Reeves said the series is a prequel to his Batman Yr Two film, with the show set in Batman Calendar year A person when a “masked vigilante…starts to unsettle the city”. The sequence will zero in on the city’s corruption that “goes again numerous many years,” mentioned Reeves and is told from the POV of a crooked cop.

“The tale is in fact a fight for his soul,” Reeves explained.

The collection, which is also government produced by The Batman’s Dylan Clark and Warner Bros Tv, was to start with introduced back in July. No airdate yet. The Batman is scheduled for theatrical launch on Oct. 1, 2021, but that may possibly improve, offered the obscure “? ? 1” date mentioned at the finish of tonight’s teaser.

Wintertime is composing the series, and it’s the to start with initial project for Reeves underneath his a short while ago declared major all round deal with the Warner Bros Television Group.

Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production organization will create the sequence in affiliation with WBTV. The drama, which is based mostly on characters developed for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, will also be govt manufactured by 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan Rafi Crohn will co-executive produce. Warner Bros International Television Distribution will distribute the series globally.